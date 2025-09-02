Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Mike Perceval
3h

“I do not know how one transforms hate into love.”

It is a matter of the heart, not the mind. How many of us have known the truth, but acted contrary to certain knowledge?

The mind is important, of course, but it is the heart that guides us when and where reason and understanding are nowhere to be found.

The Biblical truth is that fallen human nature has given a heart that can only be trusted, when it is yoked to the heart of our Creator; the only one who can actually change our natures.

Jeremiah 17:9 (Tanakh)

“Most devious is the heart;

It is perverse—who can fathom it?”

Jeremiah 13:23 (Tanakh)

“Can the Cushite change his skin, or the leopard his spots?

Just as much can you do good,

Who are practiced in doing evil!”

Isaiah 29:13-16 (Tanakh)

“My Lord said: Because that people has approached [Me] with its mouth and honored Me with its lips, but has kept its heart far from Me, and its worship of Me has been a commandment of men, learned by rote—truly, I shall further baffle that people with bafflement upon bafflement; and the wisdom of its wise shall fail, and the prudence of its prudent shall vanish.

Ha! Those who would hide their plans deep from the LORD! Who do their work in dark places and say, “Who sees us, who takes note of us?"

How perverse of you! Should the potter be accounted as the clay? Should what is made say of its Maker, “He did not make me," and what is formed say of Him who formed it, “He did not understand”?

Ezekiel 36:25-28 (Tanakh)

“I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and you shall be clean: I will cleanse you from all your uncleanness and from all your fetishes. And I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit into you: I will remove the heart of stone from your body and give you a heart of flesh; and I will put My spirit into you. Thus I will cause you to follow My laws and faithfully to observe My rules. Then you shall dwell in the land which I gave to your fathers, and you shall be My people and I will be your God.”

There are myriad ideas on ‘how the heart can be changed’ that can be pursued. Some may indeed be more effective at changing thoughts and behaviors than others. But, at the end of it all, one will find ‘reformation’ at best, not the true ‘transformation’ that is needed.

Only God can actually change the heart; give us a ‘heart transplant’, placing a new heart within us that seeks His will and His glory, rather than or own.

And the only true value of any ‘religion’; any theological system, is whether or not it guides an individual to see the need for, and the true source of, salvation, and with that, the wisdom, as well as the love, to live out the new life that comes as a result.

Isaiah 45:5-7 (Tanakh)

“I am the LORD and there is none else; beside Me, there is no god. I engird you, though you have not known Me, so that they may know, from east to west, that there is none but Me.

I am the LORD and there is none else, I form light and create darkness, I make weal and create woe—I the LORD do all these things.”

John 14:6-7 (CJB)

“Yeshua said, "I AM the Way—and the Truth and the Life; no one comes to the Father except through me. Because you have known me, you will also know my Father; from now on, you do know him—in fact, you have seen him."

Luke 23:34a (CJB)

Yeshua said, "Father, forgive them; they don't understand what they are doing."

Am Israel Chai!

shashanna kocinski
3h

It’s a very intelligent article so thank you. As you know there are many types of mental disorders but those that fall under the category of Personalty Disorder- not psychoses or neuroses - not only account for psychopaths and sociopaths but are distinct from the type of disorders that warrant sympathy and understanding. Evil isn’t just the devil but a penchant for hurting others. Not deserving of compassion which they would find amusing. Explaining personality disorders and labeling the hangers on, can help to diminish their devotion to what they perceive as a righteous cause. In my humble opinion it is important to embarrass the “groupies” by labeling their behaviour as a sickness .

