Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
2h

Wonderful! I agree Jews and Christian’s standing together make us stronger than ever. ✡️🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
2h

I agree. We both come from THE Book and while we differ regarding Jesus who WAS Jewish and preached in the Temple, Christianity came from the Old Testament foundations. To my Jewish friends here I say Shalom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture