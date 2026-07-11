Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

Matt, another excellent article.

What strikes me most is how so much of the modern narrative is an inversion of reality. The accusations thrown at Israel—colonialism, genocide, apartheid—are often the very charges that fit the movements accusing Israel far more closely than they fit Israel itself. It's the inversion that is so remarkable.

The great tragedy is that many people no longer seem interested in facts. Once a slogan takes hold, history becomes secondary. We have to recognize that we're not simply debating evidence anymore; we're competing against narratives that many people accept without ever examining.

I do have one point where I see things differently. You describe the traditional Jewish practice of initially turning away someone who wants to convert. I understand the historical and religious reasons for that tradition, but personally, I think this is one area that deserves rethinking. Anyone who sincerely wants to join the Jewish people should be welcomed warmly, not discouraged. We are a small people facing enormous challenges, and if someone genuinely wishes to become part of our community, I think our instinct should be to open the door rather than ask them to walk away.

Excellent article. It raises important questions and reminds us how important it is to challenge slogans with history and facts.

Reply
Share
Dana Ramos's avatar
Dana Ramos
2h

Great article. Vast misinformation has become "the truth" for much of the world. Part of the problem is the ignorance of how many Jews there are in the world. I love asking people, "How many Jews are there in the entire world?" I have asked people all ages, college graduates, non-college graduates, Jew haters, Jew lovers--and the answers I get back almost ALWAYS range from 100 million to a billion. When I tell them, "only 15 million Jews," they almost always shake their heads and say, "that can't be right," and then they take out their phones and Google it. Then they stare at their phones and murmur again, "that can't be right." (Even Joe Rogan had that reaction live on his show after he "guessed" 500 million Jews in the world and was told the truth). Oh, and show them a map of the Middle East with all the land violently colonized by what is now two BILLION Muslims and the teensy strip of land that is Israel, and you get the same reaction because it doesn't fit with the narrative of Israel being the "colonizing land-grabbers."

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture