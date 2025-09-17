Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
1h

This is an important lessons for Jews to assimilate and internalize. The Jews' claim to Eretz Yisrael does not depend on the benevolence of outsiders but on their own God-given right to the land which predates the existence of most of the nations on earth. No one questions the rights of Britons to the UK, of the French to France, not even of Americans to America, that latest manifestation of modernity for which the ancient Hebrew commonwealth was the seedbed society, which derives from the Hebrew Bible. So Jews should wake up and sign on to the deal they have so often betrayed and finally lay claim to their land; and when they find themselves elsewhere, make their enemies' lives so uncomfortable that they stop asking the Jews to deny their own existence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
41m

"If you want our votes, prove it. If you want our donations, show it. If you want our participation, earn it." Agree with this statement but the key to it all is will Jews have the intestinal fortitude to walk away from those who ignore or take them for granted? No muss, no fuss, and no support of any kind, just walk away. These people need you more than you need them, remember that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture