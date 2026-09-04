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Future of Jewish

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Dan's avatar
Dan
25mEdited

The ability to hold opposite ideas and conclusions in one’s head marks a special aspect of the Jewish Cultural experience. In fact, Liberal societies can be AntiSemitic. The history of the Jewish People in Europe is not good. Certainly too, America is adjusting to Economic change through Demographics which has seen the same antisemitic Dynamic now in ascendancy. The very first point to make is, non of these trends is our fault. Understanding this fact eliminates self-doubt. On-going Hatred of Jews and the steps we take to avoid the worst consequences of this are actually a permanent feature of Liberal Democracies. And they always were. For our job for wider society is to prevent Genocidal Nazism, and the causes of Nazism, and more recently Islamist terrorism. Thus we preserve freedom in Society, from the twin horrors of mass intimidation from psychopaths, and from penury which feeds their support. And in doing this work uniquely well we are mightily appreciated. This is our real job.

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David S. Levine's avatar
David S. Levine
1hEdited

I learnt this when I was a teenager:

“Just because you're not paranoid doesn't mean no one is after you.”

In the interest of accuracy, I found that the more correct passage is: “Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not after you.” Although the precise attribution is difficult to verify conclusively, it is often attributed to the author Joseph Heller (Catch-22).

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