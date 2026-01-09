Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
1hEdited

Western Freedom, the rights of the individual to seek life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, both within the nuclear Family and without; Plato and the primacy of the Logical method in determining the Truth; and The Scientific Method, and Religious Freedom of worship. Wahhabism and Islam does not even come close, to each, all or any of these. Hence the inferiority complex and the violent Grudge Culture which power Islam’s current War Effort against us here in The West.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Serge Milshtein's avatar
Serge Milshtein
2h

My piece about Venezuela and Iran and international law:

https://open.substack.com/pub/sergemil/p/paper-fortresses-why-international

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture