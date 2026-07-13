Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Aimee Samana's avatar
Aimee Samana
2h

Great piece! As for the idiot conspiracy-theorist anti-semites who say the Jews control (insert institution here), I say… who better?

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Evelyn Goodman's avatar
Evelyn Goodman
2h

There is such a lack of critical thinking in our society! Present the facts and it's not believed! Great article.

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