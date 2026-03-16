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Micah Johnson's avatar
Micah Johnson
1h

I don’t disagree, but I also feel that it causes them a lot of problems. Not Jewish (DNA says 5% tops) but during multiple trips though university (California, DC) through different phases of life I’ve heavily interacted with US and Israeli Jews. I’ve studied abroad in Jordan-Palestine-Israel as well, lived among ordinary people and been a guest of those governments at the top.

It would be better if diaspora (particularly US) Jews were to make a choice: go live in Israel or be full throated Nation First. The problems that Jews have arise from trying to do both; or benefiting from both or one of them and not acknowledging those distinct beneficiary status.

People in most countries don’t have anywhere else to run to or benefit from. Jews have many options. This is a historical aberration and when the correction is nigh…it is to be embraced not ‘specially plead’ with. Israeli Jews understand this better and the gap isn’t small

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John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
1h

"No one checks the latest policies of the Italian government before booking a trip to Rome. No one debates whether they should buy a croissant at the local French bakery based on the outcome of a recent policy decision in France. No one studies the Japanese parliament before deciding whether they admire Japanese culture. And no one cancels a vacation to Greece because they disagree with the current Greek prime minister."

Sorry to burst your bubble, but Canadians are extremely vocal right now by the millions that they will not visit the United States as long as Trump is president.

Similarly, we are all smart enough to avoid countries run by lunatics. I have a daughter in London and as long as Sadiq Khan is mayor, Keir Starmer is PM, the Police are allied with Muslims to take away the rights of native Brits, arrest anyone who comments on social media that the UK has problems, I have absolutely no intention of going there. I'm Christian but I can 100% agree with any Jew not wanting to go to a country like the UK that quite openly at the highest levels of government says out loud that they hate Jews and Israel.

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