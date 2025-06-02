Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Lex
1h

We have a saying in Oakland, stay strapped or get clapped. Jewish survival depends on vigilance and courage. I never understood the Jews who advocated for disarmament; do they know what happens to defenseless people when the angry mob shows up at their door?

Pam Pasake
1h

I've been thinking what you eloquently laid out in your article. I went to lunch with two of my best friends about a month ago. Over the course of our meal, I mentioned how difficult it is right now to be a Jew in America. I was met with silence. When George Floyd died, I called one of these friends and suggested we go for a walk so we could talk about it. I wanted to understand how she was feeling. So, to be clear, I know who wouldn't hide me if the worst were to happen. I've never felt they are antisemitic, but the ally-ship all my lib friends crow about is complete bullshit.

