Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
3h

PREACH!

10/7 and the Gaza War and its reactions have revealed so many things, most of them ugly and most of them to do with the shocking re-emergence of brazen ugly Jew hate throughout the West and the abject cowardice of our politicians and journalists, but now that we live in a new reality we need new assessments.

One of the things that needs to die in this new world is Tikkun Olam. "Healing the world", like so many prior attempts to get people to stop hating Jews, started with a noble purpose but it's lead to the same dead end: Jews giving money, time and energy to other people and their causes, only to find those supposed allies vanish or go over to the other side once its the Jews that need help, support, and healing. How many times do people have to tell you they don't love you and never will before you listen and take heed?

Instead of healing the world its time for Jews to heal themselves of the need to be seen as hyper-Christians in order to be accepted. If someone expects you to climb on the cross and die for their sins, you have no obligation to agree, certainly when they would never reciprocate.

"Imagine if Jewish philanthropy currently pouring into universities that host anti-Israel boycotters instead built new universities in Israel..." etc

This right here is the answer. All the "As a Jew"s who buy every lie and validate every ugly slander about Israel—the shallow narcissists of Hollywood and the phony radicals and pseudo-scholars of academia—need to be treated as enemies or at least as traitors. You can't heal the world if you hate yourself or hate your people.

Scottrj
3h

I like the concept of separating and regrouping. I don’t think the word “retreat” fits. But if we’re going to retreat, I suggest starting with the U.N.

