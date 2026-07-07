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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

Maral, I completely agree with you. And frankly, I think what you've described helps explain why progress in so much of the Islamic world has been so limited.

The frightening part is how incredibly difficult this is to change. It has to begin with education. It has to begin with the family and the values children are taught from their earliest years. You're talking about changing a mindset that has been reinforced generation after generation. That's a very long haul.

But there is another reality the West has to face right now. If Western civilization wants to survive, it has to finally understand that Islamist ideology is not the same as other cultures and ideologies that have integrated into the West. We keep pretending everyone ultimately shares our values and wants the same kind of society we want.

They don't.

Until the West is willing to accept that uncomfortable reality, we're going to continue slowly eroding our own civilization while congratulating ourselves on how tolerant we are.

Excellent article, Maral.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
1h

Yes I agree with this, firstly, I think they're bullying work very well this time. As well as their victimhood. You can't even mention their book in a bad light or you'll get fire bombed or something. Secondly they're online bullying that if you like Israel you must heat Muslims. And they're crying victim to everyone who'll listen like essay or Europe whatever and blaming Israel for every whitecrime under the sun

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