Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Vanita's avatar
Ruth Vanita
3h

A good, and serious take on the project of Palestinianizing the world. For those who need a laugh, here's my satirical take on Jesus as a Palestinian: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/what-i-learnt-last-year

Reply
Share
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
1h

Remember that it was Yasir "that's my baby" Arafat who concocted the entire Palestinian identity for the residents of Gaza. I also remember that no Arab country wants the so-called "Palestinians" whatever and King Hussein drove the PLO out of Jordan in 1970 because, if memory serves, they wanted to take over Jordan and the King and his army fought them and sent them packing with considerable losses to the Arafat forces. Today with Hamas running the Strip Israel has yet another dagger attempting to destroy Éretz Yisra'él.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture