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Rick Miller's avatar
Rick Miller
7h

Great analysis, Josh. The critics think this is checkers and Israel is pulling the strings of the big bad puppet.

But, as you point out, it’s chess. And, Trump is using Israel, not as its pawn, but as its rook, the 3rd most powerful piece on the board.

Lastly, let’s hope that the Iranian people can rise up to overthrow the King, the Ayatollah and the regime. They need to be more than just pawns.

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Kafr Dhimmi's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi
6h

Should have bombed Iran back to the time of Xerxes in 1979. Seems Jimmy Carter was a really bad president and Reagan after though a little better was mostly guided by a cabinet that worshipped the god of oil strategy and didn’t have the balls or intelligence to see where this policy would land. Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal is formidable and effective and the theology at the core of The Islamic Rebublic is an apocalyptic nightmare in early stage of fulfilment. So maybe the Mahdi will appear the 12th Imam will unoccultate and Issa will come to lead the army of the righteous to kill all us kafrs. Or maybe the great game of Whack-a-Mullah will go on long enough for the Iranian people to overthrow the theocracy only G-d knows. BTW I find it hysterical that anyone could believe that the President could be manipulated in this way, ridiculous. As always keep fighting for the truth and a peaceful future.

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