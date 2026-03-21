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Future of Jewish

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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
3h

"Decades of wrong assumptions, combined with hesitant leadership and diplomatic overreach, produced the war we are witnessing today." For me this says it all.

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
2h

American policy towards Iran since 1979 can be defined as appeasement of an ideologically driven foe that was never interested in moderating it’s irredentist ideology

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