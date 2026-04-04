Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1d

You are conflating two different things, a liberal society and the modern American Democratic party. The problem is that the Democratic party is no longer liberal. It is radical, steeped in neo Marxism (Or at least beholden to it) and therefore more and more hostile to both Israel and the Jewish people in general. Jewish liberals (that is people with actual liberal beliefs) have yet to see this and still insist on standing with the party that now at best takes them for granted and at worst sympathizes with the enemy. The Democratic party is no home for Jews who aren't hard leftists any longer. Eventually the remaining liberal Zionists will realize this.

The bigger question is can ANY society remain liberal (in the small l sense) while Jew haters can make this much noise and have this much influence. I think not. It has to be one or the other. Western Europe has chosen. It stands with illiberal Jew haters. So has Canada and Australia.

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ryan's avatar
ryan
1d

You are a rabbi. You are dismayed by Newsome and the Democratic party...I just wrote on another of the Future blogs how I feel about Jews and their dismay. Newsome acted like the scumbag he is with his "apartheid" smear.....I still am registered Dem...and I'm one of the people who remember 67 and volunteered on a kibbutz in '73 who loves and supports Israel. I don't lecture Israel on what the state should be for me sitting in Queens NYC...relatively safe compared to the kids in Sderot or my Israeli friend in TA or her parents in Beer Sheva. So a strong Israel who acts in ways that Jon Stewart for example is appalled by.....here's another American shmuck who is going to lecture Israel and the the American Jews too on how how Jews are supposed to behave......we must attend to the world and support every other "just cause" but the just cause for Israel. Hang our heads in shame that Israel can carry out beeper attacks in Lebanon and bomb the f k out of Iran's terror network of leaders. So Mandy Patinkin can bray and cry his eys for "Palestine" not for Israel. No, not dismayed....with a racist mayor I'm just angry. And repulsed by what I see and hear. Thank G d for Fetterman. Call me a Fetterman Democrat.

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