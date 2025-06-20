artwork by Future of Jewish

Last week, Israel launched a bold and necessary campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran — a regime that has spent the last four decades chanting “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” while funding terror from Beirut to Baghdad.

Jerusalem had hoped that, in this historic moment, the United States — and particularly President Donald Trump — would rise to meet it. Not with speeches or sternly worded social media posts, but with the kind of moral clarity and action that once defined American leadership.

Instead, we hear delay. Hesitation. Calculations about timing, politics, and whether American soil is directly threatened. From the White House podium came the soft murmur of cowardice disguised as caution: “The president will make a decision … in the next two weeks.”

Two weeks? Israel doesn’t have that kind of time. The missiles are already flying. Hospitals are already being targeted. Soroka Medical Center, a civilian hospital in southern Israel, was attacked yesterday by Iranian missiles.

Why?

Apparently because the tyrants of Tehran believe that if Hamas does it in Gaza, they can do it in Israel too. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted a supposed “target map” justifying the hospital strike — a shoddy, AI-generated lie riddled with errors and devoid of any real intelligence. It was a digital blood libel.

Let’s be clear: This isn’t war in the fog. This is evil in full daylight. Iran, under longtime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is not a rational actor seeking negotiation. It is a genocidal theocracy hell-bent on regional domination and the elimination of the Jewish state. Sitting across the table from Khamenei’s puppets is not diplomacy; it’s appeasement. It’s Munich 1938 with WiFi.

During the 1930s, appeasement wasn’t just a policy; it was a moral failure cloaked in respectability. Neville Chamberlain’s “peace for our time” bought six years of continental war, millions of deaths, and the Holocaust. Today, Washington is flirting with the same delusion: that a regime driven by martyrdom and messianism can be talked into peace.

You don’t reason with tyrants who see restraint as weakness. You don’t change minds that have already committed themselves to the destruction of entire nations and regions. You don’t stop genocidal regimes with goodwill gestures and negotiation tables. You stop them by standing up.

History doesn’t exactly repeat itself, but it does whisper warnings. And this one is shouting. Negotiating with the Iranian regime while it rains down missiles on a democratic ally is like negotiating with Nazi Germany after the Blitz. You don’t talk genocidal ideologies out of existence; you defeat them. And every day the United States hesitates, the cost of that defeat grows — not just for Israel, but for the free world.

For over five decades, Iran has expertly manipulated the language and rituals of diplomacy, not as a path to peace, but as a shield for terror. While its foreign ministers wear suits and speak in polished English at international forums, its supreme leader and his cronies preach death, jihad, and apocalyptic conquest from the pulpits of Qom. It is the only country on earth where calls for genocide are broadcast as official policy and, yet, still treated as a misunderstood regional power by much of the West.

This is not a case of hidden intentions. Iran doesn’t sugarcoat its hatred; it screams it. Its leaders regularly describe the United States as “the Great Satan.” They speak of Israel as a “cancerous tumor” to be “wiped off the map.” They deny the Holocaust while promising to carry out the next one. These are not rhetorical flourishes; they are ideological commitments. And yet, Western diplomats continue to pretend otherwise, as if Iran’s genocidal aspirations are just colorful metaphors lost in translation.

To add insult to injury, the Islamic Republic has turned negotiation into a strategy of delay, a way to buy time while it enriches uranium, arms proxies, builds missile stockpiles, and destabilizes entire regions. The 2015 nuclear deal was not a breakthrough in peace; it was a breather in the regime’s march toward regional hegemony. While the West held press conferences, Tehran built centrifuges.

You don’t need secret intelligence to know what Iran wants. You just need to listen. But too many in the West won’t, or refuse to believe they mean what they say. Diplomacy with a regime that uses embassies as terror hubs and treats international law as a punchline is not diplomacy; it’s denial. And denial, in this case, is deadly.

On Thursday, it was reported that U.S. intelligence agencies continue to believe that Iran has yet to decide whether to build a nuclear bomb. Why else would Iran possess enough enriched uranium to make multiple bombs? For medical research? Civilian energy? The Islamic Republic is swimming in oil and gas. It doesn’t need nuclear power; it needs a nuclear deterrent to protect its terror empire.

Pretending that Iran hasn’t made a decision is like standing in front of a loaded gun and saying, “He hasn’t pulled the trigger yet, so let’s keep talking.” It’s the same delusion that allowed North Korea to go nuclear while the world negotiated itself into irrelevance.

Iran’s intentions aren’t a mystery. The regime isn’t coy about what it wants. It chants it. It prints it. It preaches it in Friday sermons. And still, Westerners cling to the absurd hope that genocidal regimes hesitate out of goodwill. If that is our threshold for action — waiting for the enemy to make it official — then we haven’t learned a thing.

Iran will not wake up tomorrow and become Switzerland. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will not trade in its rockets for olive branches. The clerical regime will not suddenly remember its shared humanity. Because it has spent the last 56 years erasing it — executing dissidents, hanging gays, torturing women, funding terror, and exporting war.

Israel knows this because it lives in the same neighborhood.

There was a time when America was extraordinarily brave. From Normandy to Najaf, when the world needed courage, America showed up. Not just with might, but with moral resolve. That’s what made America great. Not just wealth or power, but bravery.

We need that America back.

For decades, Western deterrence has eroded under the weight of red lines that meant nothing and declarations that rang hollow. From Syria to Crimea to Afghanistan, tyrants watched as the West bluffed, blinked, and backed down.

And yet Israel just did what the international community hasn’t dared to do for years: It acted, boldly and decisively. Without waiting for permission. In doing so, Israel didn’t just defend itself; it restored something bigger: the West’s credibility, as renowned historian Niall Ferguson recently pointed out. When a small democracy strikes the world’s leading sponsor of terror, and lives to tell about it, tyrants everywhere take note. So do dissidents. So do allies who’ve grown used to disappointment.

But that restored credibility will only last if it’s reinforced. And this is where America comes in. Israel lit the fire, now America must show the world it’s still willing to carry the torch. If the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel — not in two weeks, not after another hospital is hit, but now — it will send a message that transcends the battlefield: that the age of impunity for rogue regimes is over, that the free world still has a spine, that Western power is not just a relic of the past, but a force in the present.

If, instead, America hesitates again, the message will be just as loud — and far more dangerous: that even the strongest democracy in the world no longer has the stomach to confront evil.

Credibility is not built in briefings. It’s built in moments like this.

The Iran-Israel conflict is not some distant regional feud; it is a test, a test of whether the post-Holocaust vow of “Never Again” actually means something when the missiles are aimed not at Europe’s ghettos, but at Israeli hospitals. It’s a test of whether “Death to America” is just rhetoric, or an uncontrollable blaze that will reach America’s shores, once it finishes burning ours.

Make no mistake: This is not just Israel’s fight. It’s Western civilization’s. And hesitation is not neutrality; it is complicity. The Islamic Republic is the architect of chaos across the Middle East. Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen were all once functional states, now hollowed-out playgrounds for Iran’s militias and missiles. Tehran is exporting war. Not ideology. Not policy. War. And now, with nuclear capabilities in reach, the stakes have never been higher.

If Iran completes its nuclear program, if it can shield its terror empire under the umbrella of atomic blackmail, the entire world will change. America’s allies in the Gulf will either bow to Tehran or start their own arms races. The rules-based international order will collapse. And every Western capital, from London to Los Angeles, will one day wake up to find that the fire they ignored has reached their shores.

This decision is also a question of who America wants to be: a superpower afraid of commitment, or a beacon of liberty unafraid to confront evil? Ronald Reagan once called America “a shining city on a hill.” What use is a shining city if it dims itself in the face of darkness?

This is a defining moment — for Israel, for Iran, and for the soul of American leadership. History will remember what America did, or didn’t do, when it mattered most. The question is no longer “What will Israel do?” We’ve already answered. The question is: Will America find the courage to follow, or will it keep waiting until the fire reaches its own doorstep?

America must stand with Israel not because of sentiment, but because it is the right and brave thing to do. Because if Israel’s fight for survival is left to stand alone, every democracy becomes more vulnerable, and every tyrant more emboldened.

Israel doesn’t ask America to fight our wars. We ask only for courage, the kind of courage that once made America the leader of the free world, not a hesitant observer of history.