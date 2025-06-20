Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert Koeman's avatar
Albert Koeman
2h

"The Islamic Republic is swimming in oil and gas." Indeed, and that's why Iran is capable to finance world terrorism. May be only the USA has the right weapons to eradicate the nuclear facilities - Israel certainly is capable of finishing off the Iranian oil industry. It's mr. Trump's choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martin Sinkoff's avatar
Martin Sinkoff
37m

I would like to remind all readers of this important post by Josh Hoffman:

https://www.futureofjewish.com/p/how-obama-lit-the-middle-east-on-fire?r=dp9ww&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture