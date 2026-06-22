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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
7h

It is hard not to vote for a former chief of staff who lost both a son and a nephew in the fighting in Gaza.

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Max Dublin's avatar
Max Dublin
5h

Eisenkot will some day make a great Prime Minister if not this time around then perhaps the next. Bennet will never became Prime Minister for two reasons. First because he is a big liar. When he joined forces with Lapid he swore that he would not bring the Arab bloc into his coalition but then did precisely that and unfortunately the Arab leadership in Israel— but not so much ordinary Arab citizens— continues to be connected with nefarious Muslim forces that want to destroy the Jewish state. Bennet’s second big mistake was joining forces with Lapid who is a fool and arguably a traitor for giving away Israeli petroleum assets to Hezbollah occupied Lebanon for nothing in return. Losing a beloved son in war is rightly a big symbol in Israel but let’s not forget that Netanyahu lost his brother Jonathan who was a commander in the Entebbe hostage rescue mission. I can understand why by now Netanyahu has so many enemies but no one can match his skill set including communicating with indispensable American politicians. Who else has so skillfully addressed not one but two joint sessions of Congress? After the war is over then Netanyahu must be gone but not before. And even this long and painful war won’t go on forever.

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