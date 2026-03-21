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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
1h

Just the facts. Thanks. Cannot look at a number like 4 billion without asking the total lost to fraud and waste and govt incompetence and unneeded employees. And remember and never forget the name of every politician, journalist, and podcaster ( and their voters and APOLOGISTS) who DEMAND that the waste and fraud not even be investigated.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Excellent article. One point that’s often missed about the roughly $3.8 billion the U.S. gives Israel is that it isn’t typical foreign aid. Most of it must be spent in the United States on American defense companies — aircraft, missile systems, and other military equipment — so it supports American industry as much as it supports Israel.

That’s why the constant fixation on this aid always strikes me as selective. Critics rarely show the same outrage over far larger sums sent elsewhere, including money that ends up supporting deeply questionable policies in places like the Palestinian Authority.

I also think Netanyahu is right that Israel ultimately shouldn’t rely on any one administration in Washington. Governments change, and strong allies should aim for self-reliance.

And on a broader geopolitical note, if Washington is thinking strategically about alliances, it would be wise to strengthen ties with rising democracies like India rather than continuing to indulge unreliable actors like Pakistan.

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