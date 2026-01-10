Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Dan Dagovitz
37m

Most people do not realize that the Israeli Airforce's first fighters were ME-109 build in Czechoslovakia! They were incomplete when overrun by Allied forces. They had no engines so the Israelis search high and low till they found a BOMBER engine that the plane could be modified to accept,

This is the type of ingenuity that made the small state of desperate Jews successful!

We cannot ever let this end!

Eric R.
just now

How do you write an article about how Israel became powerful and not mention Netanyahu, who I think it is fair to say is the most dominant figure in Israeli history (love him or hate him; I'm in the former category)?

Ben Gurion founded the nation; Netanyahu (as Obama would say) fundamentally transformed it - from a sclerotic Socialist state to "Start Up Nation" (fortunately, he transformed it in the direction opposite to that which Obama wanted to transform America). It is a tech power second only to the United States, which makes it indispensable even to fanatically anti-Semitic nations like Spain, Ireland and Norway which have found that they can't boycott Israel without damaging their own economies. Further more, Bibi enabled the development of the natural gas industry, which not only enables Israel to produce electricity without importing the energy needed for it, but even exports it to Arab nations.

Yes, Ben Gurion and the founders enabled Israel to survive. Netanyahu took it to the next level, making it a power to be reckoned with, even by those countries that hate it enough to want to wipe it out.

