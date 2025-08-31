Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

Ed Susman
7h

Honestly, nothing new here. Hamas’s strategy from day one has remained the same; survive in some shape manner or form so as to be able to regenerate itself and make sure Israel suffers the maximum amount of PR and international political damage in the process.

Problem is that the Israeli government insists on fighting this war as a traditional war which just plays into Hamas’s hands. And we will continue to play into Hamas’s hands until the Israeli government understands implementing the “day after” plan has to be part of the strategy for defeating Hamas. The only thing that will defeat Hamas is an alternative future being created in the ground.

Ezekiel Detroit
6h

This was a fine piece of analysis. There is no point in trying to alter world opinion. It is only important to have world support with military supplies. Clearly the world remains nazified and now with fresh support from radical Muslim antisemitism that is already entrenched in the west. An Arabic-Muslim peacekeeping force in Gaza sounds like the best way to keep things quiet. Moderate Arabs may have a problem with terrorists. Peace serves the interest of the countries nearby that see the great economic benefit of a peaceful relationship with Israel. Count on Qatar-Iran-Hamas to try to undermine that. They are more interested in Islamic jihad than in the benefit to their citizens and they never stopped at killing their own people.

