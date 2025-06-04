Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Sinkoff's avatar
Martin Sinkoff
4h

Beautiful! And, as usual, spot on. But, why, Josh, did you pull your punches in this article? You did not name the evil itself and this leaves me thirsty and wanting to read more, naming the communities we have welcomed in the West who wish only to destroy us (and with our permission!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Albert Koeman's avatar
Albert Koeman
4h

Israel a country under constant pressure, a side effect is a more coherent society because of the shared experience of miltary service - young people from all parts of the country with all kinds of background meeting each other at a receptive age.

In other countries, young people from different layers of the population don't necessarely meet each other: ships passing in the night.

Furthermore, it's the dramatic decline of the participation in clubs, churches, unions etc., well described by the policical scientist dr. Robert Putnam in his book 'Better Together'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture