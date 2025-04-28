Future of Jewish

I can confirm your point from personal experience with fellow professing Christians, and I was quite surprised when I first encountered it. In a Bible Study group I once participated in, my pointing out the actual percentage was indeed met with shock. But, sadly, I don’t believe it made much, if any, difference in the attitudes of the participants.

My participation in that particular group came about after a first ‘chance’ meeting of the leader in a restaurant. During the course of conversation, I learned we shared the same profession of faith, but had radically different views and beliefs regarding the Chosen People, Israel, and the relationship with both in regard to the G-d we claim to worship, love, and seek to honor.

As soon as he expressed obvious antisemitic views, I firmly challenged and disputed them in a manner he had never, unfortunately, encountered; I simply used the Bible he himself maintained was the Word of G-d. To my surprise, he then invited me to come present my views before the group he led, which I agreed to do. I saw it as a potential opportunity to help fellow Christians see the deceptions they had embraced that were poisoning their faith lives, rendering them complicit in serving Satan, the enemy of all mankind, rather than the true and living G-d they claimed to love and serve.

I continued meeting with them once a week for around 6 months, trying to help them see how they were caught in the grip of the dark, malevolent propaganda that has specifically targeted professing Christians.

It may be that some of the things I shared with them will ultimately prove valuable in that regard.

But, as far as I know, the main effect it had was to frustrate and aggravate the leaders, making the younger participants ‘uncomfortable’. And, claiming I was disruptive and causing confusion in the young men that were the focus of the group, I was eventually asked to leave.

The point I’m getting at, is simply that what we are dealing with is a powerful form of spiritual blindness that cannot readily be ‘cured’ by facts and truth.

Regardless of the fact that it can be very discouraging and dispiriting, every person who loves the truth must, with as much patience, gentleness, and respect as possible, continue to stand against the darkness that is now sweeping over and threatens to destroy this world; a darkness specifically focused upon the Jews and Israel.

I am fully committed to that fight. But I engage and am sustained in it only by the grace and power of the G-d of Israel, whom I love and serve with all my heart, mind, and strength through the One I believe is the promised Messiah of Israel and the Savior of the world; Yeshua of Nazareth.

Fantastic essay! Made my adrenaline spike. Thank you for posting.

