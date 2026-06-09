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Ingvard Frøyland's avatar
Ingvard Frøyland
36mEdited

Fully support Netanyahu. He acted wisely as a supreme leader of Israel. We have learned; The Allied won over the Nazies due to military power. So must be done with Iran’s proxies. The Soviet Union collapsed due to corruption and bankruptcy economy and got a new government constitution. Put Iran in same situation as well with international sanctions.

Trump doesn’t look like a ‘Winston Churchill’ anymore.

Thank You

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1h

I still feel that current Trump/Bibi disagreement is out of character and feels staged. It satisfies the current Trump situation of showing critics that Israel is not dictating US policy, the midterm elections, and dealing with global economic impact of restricted trade among other factors. It satisfies Israel’s military aim to continue to disable the IRGC. I could be wrong but I am willing to wait and find out.

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