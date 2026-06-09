photo: The White House/Wikipedia

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This is a guest essay by Nachum Kaplan, a longtime journalist and commentator who writes the newsletter, “ Moral Clarity .”

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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There are moments when nations discover whether they are sovereign or just tenants on someone else’s property. Israel just faced one of those moments.

After Iran launched ballistic missiles at northern Israel on Sunday, after millions of Israelis were forced into shelters, after Hezbollah continued its assault from Lebanon and the Houthis joined the attack from Yemen, U.S. President Donald Trump tried publicly ordering Israel not to retaliate.

He told reporters he was calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop any response. He declared that “Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike.” He insisted there was no need for another round. According to reports, he even boasted that Netanyahu would have no choice but to accept whatever deal Washington reaches with Tehran.

Netanyahu ignored him, which is outstanding.

There are some demands that no self-respecting nation can accept. A country that asks permission before defending itself is not an ally; it is a protectorate. Israel is not a protectorate but a sovereign state in charge of its owns destiny, including its defense.

The most revealing part of this entire episode was not Iran’s missile attack. Iran has been attacking Israel through proxies for decades. Nobody should be surprised when the Islamic Republic behaves like the Islamic Republic.

The truly revealing moment came from Trump. “I call the shots,” he said. That was the phrase. Not “we are coordinating” or “we are discussing options” or “we are working together.”

“I call the shots.”

The statement’s arrogance is breathtaking.

Trump believes that because American aircraft and ships participated in Israel’s campaign against Iran, Israel has surrendered its independence. He seems to believe that Jerusalem now requires Washington’s permission before responding to missile attacks on its own citizens.

That is not an alliance. It is vassalage.

Netanyahu was absolutely right to reject it. Imagine any other country being told to absorb ballistic missile attacks and remain silent. Imagine if China fired missiles at American territory and a foreign leader instructed Washington not to respond. Or if Russia attacked Poland and someone demanded that Warsaw simply accept it.

The suggestion would be laughed out of the room.

Yet somehow Israel is expected to tolerate standards that nobody else would ever accept. Iran launched missiles at Israel. The regime openly threatened additional barrages. The Houthis joined the attack. Hezbollah continued its campaign in the north. And Trump’s message was essentially: Take the hit and move on.

No, absolutely not.

Trump can go and do something useful with his time, such as pretending Washington and Iran are on the brink of a peace agreement when even a baby cephalopod can see that it is not true. Deterrence is not maintained through passivity but through consequences.

Every enemy — every terrorist organization, militia, and regime — surrounding Israel studies Israeli reactions. When missiles are fired and nothing happens in response, enemies learn a lesson. Israel hit Iranian rocket launchers, factories, command centers, and infrastructure, so the mullahs learned a different lesson.

The Trump Administration appears incapable of understanding this basic reality. Their obsession is no longer defeating Iran. It is making a deal; any deal, it seems. Every statement coming from Washington now reflects desperation. The administration keeps insisting that an agreement is days away. Monday. Tuesday. Wednesday. Next week. Soon.

The pattern is familiar.

For months Tehran has lied, delayed, manipulated, and stalled. It has spent years mastering the art of diplomatic rope-a-dope. It promises flexibility tomorrow while refusing concessions today. It offers symbolic gestures while protecting the core of its power. Yet Trump’s administration, which campaigned as the toughest one in modern history, increasingly resembles a supplicant. The irony is extraordinary.

The Trump Administration entered office condemning previous administration’s weakness toward Iran. He rightly mocked Barack Obama and Joe Biden for their cowardly appeasement policy. He promised strength, pressure, and victory.

Now Trump is pressuring Israel instead. It is as if he does not know what side he is on. The regime that sponsors Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis is treated with patience and understanding. The democratic ally absorbing missile attacks is treated like the problem.

This inversion is foolish and dangerous. Iran understands one thing: force. It does not do resolutions, memoranda of understanding, or carefully worded diplomatic frameworks. Iran slowed aspects of its nuclear program in the past due to pressure. Hezbollah retreated from some positions for the same reason. It is why terrorist organizations fear Israel and its military might.

Every major strategic success against Iran has come from strength, not accommodation. Yet the Trump Administration appears determined to repeat one of Washington’s classic foreign policy follies, believing that a hostile regime desperately wants peace if only the right deal can be found.

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not want peace. It wants survival, sanctions relief, international legitimacy, and the freedom to rebuild military capabilities damaged during the recent war. Most of all, it wants time to recover, regroup, rearm, and prepare for the next round of fighting.

Israel understands this because Israel is a Middle Eastern state. Washington periodically forgets because Washington lives in Washington.

The deeper issue here is not Iran. It is sovereignty. One of Zionism’s foundational principles was that Jews would never again outsource their security to others — not to kings, empires, international institutions, and even friends. The entire purpose of a Jewish state was to ensure that Jewish survival would depend on Jewish decisions. That principle does not become less important because the person issuing orders happens to occupy the White House.

In fact, moments like this are precisely when the principle matters most. America has interests, and so does Israel. Often they overlap, but sometimes they do not. When they diverge, Israeli leaders are obligated to prioritize Israel. Any Israeli prime minister who forgets this would be unfit for office.

Critics will argue that confronting the Trump Administration risks damaging the American-Israeli alliance. I disagree. There are things more dangerous than disagreement, such as dependency. The relationship between Jerusalem and Washington works because it is an alliance between sovereign nations. The moment one side begins dictating fundamental security decisions to the other, the relationship becomes distorted.

Friends advise, persuade, and coordinate — but they do not demand that allies absorb missile attacks without response.

The Trump Administration’s supporters will insist that they are trying to avoid escalation. That sounds reasonable until one remembers who initiated the escalation: the Iranian regime, not Israel. The Iranians fired the missiles, threatened additional attacks, backed Hezbollah, supported the Houthis, and transformed the region into a network of proxy warfare.

Expecting Israel alone to exercise restraint is frankly a truly a daft expectation.

The Iranian targets that Israel struck included military infrastructure, air defense systems, and facilities connected to missile production. These were not random attacks. They were strategic signals that firing missiles at Israel carries consequences and that Israel retains freedom of action — signals that no foreign government can veto Israeli self-defense.

Most importantly, they were signals directed toward Tehran. Had Netanyahu followed Trump’s demand, the message would have been unmistakable: Iran can launch missiles at Israel and Israel will do nothing if Washington objects. That would have been a catastrophic lesson.

Fortunately, that lesson was not taught. Instead, a different lesson emerged: Israel remains the maker of its own decisions. That should not be controversial. It should be obvious. Yet in 2026, it apparently needs to be stated.

The most troubling aspect of the Trump Administration’s behavior is that it reflects a profound misunderstanding of allies. An ally is not a subordinate, or an employee, a province, Israel is not the 51st state. It is a sovereign democracy fighting enemies that openly seek its destruction.

When Trump says “I call the shots,” he is not speaking as a partner. He is speaking as an imperial manager. Israelis have spent far too much of their history having others manage them. “Never again” was not merely a promise about physical survival. It was a promise about political independence — the right to make mistakes and choices, the right to defend Jewish lives without waiting for foreign approval. That right exists whether the pressure comes from the Oval Office or anywhere else.

The current crisis has exposed something uncomfortable: The Trump Administration may still speak the language of toughness, but increasingly they behave like folks desperate for an exit. They look desperate for a deal, a headline, or a diplomatic achievement they can market as “peace.”

Iran knows it. Israel knows it. The entire Middle East knows it.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s responsibility is not to rescue the Trump Administration from the consequences of their weakness. Netanyahu’s responsibility is to protect Israel, preserve deterrence, respond to attacks, and refuse to let the Iranian regime dictate the rules.

The U.S.-Israel alliance remains enormously important. It should be preserved and strengthened wherever possible. Yet alliances are strongest when both parties remember what they are: partners, not masters and servants. Judging by Israel’s response this week, Benjamin Netanyahu and his fellow comrades understand that as well as anybody.