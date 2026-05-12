Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T10!'s avatar
T10!
1h

If you want to understand the hate, read The Hidden Hand by Warren Kinsella, who argues that the surge in anti-Israel activism is not organic but is orchestrated by a "hidden hand" involving entities like Iran, Qatar, Hamas, and Hezbollah. He details how these groups operate a massive online propaganda campaign (a "Digital Intifada") to influence public opinion. The book argues that Gen Z and Millennials on social media are being manipulated into supporting extremist ideologies that target Israel and Western values.The work highlights that the current surge is the result of decades of planning and substantial funding, involving networks of NGOs, unions, and professional organizers.

The book is characterized as a study of the "narrative war" designed to sway Western media, voters, and legislators against Israel.

Reply
Share
Laura's avatar
Laura
1h

The antizionist bigoted hate movement has through libels, conspiracies, denials and stigmatisation created the permission structure to not only demonise Jews on the biggest global stages, but to have Jews futilely try find an escape path out of the abuse to try save themselves. However the abuse only stops when the abuser is told “Stop your abuse!”

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture