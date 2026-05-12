photo courtesy: Netflix

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This is a guest essay by Mitch Schneider , who writes from Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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You know how this works by now. You’ve watched it for more than two years.

A word gets detached from its meaning, floated into the cultural atmosphere, passed around awards ceremonies and college quads and Instagram stories until it loses its dictionary definition and acquires a new one.

The new definition is never stated. It doesn’t need to be. Everyone in the room already knows it. That’s the point.

The word is “Zionist.” And by Sunday night it meant one thing to that Netflix audience, and it wasn’t “a person who believes in the right of the Jewish People to live in their ancestral home.” It meant something darker, something the crowd had been taught to feel in their bones without anyone ever having to say it plainly.

Famed American comedian Shane Gillis knew that when he stepped up to the microphone. He’s a smart comedian. He doesn’t waste words.

Gillis hosted “The Roast of Kevin Hart” aired live on Netflix from Los Angeles on Sunday. He said, speaking of Jewish comedian Chelsea Handler, who was also in attendance: “Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing. Speaking of dead kids, she’s a big fan of abortions.”

He didn’t need to say it was bad. The crowd already knew. Two years of award speeches, Instagram stories, campus walkouts, and studio silences had done that work for him. All Gillis had to do was say the word, pivot to dead kids, and let Hollywood’s own education connect the dots. The laugh told you everything about what those dots connected to.

Gillis didn’t draw the association. He inherited it.

Five days before that roast, the Anti-Defamation League released its annual audit. In 2025, there were 6,274 antisemitic incidents in the United States — an average of 17 per day. Physical assaults are at record highs. Three people were murdered, the first Jewish fatalities on American soil since 2019. The Anti-Defamation League’s CEO said: “Numbers that would have shocked us five years ago are now our floor.”

That was Tuesday. Netflix streamed the joke on Sunday.

Antisemitism doesn’t spread. It accelerates. What used to require a rally, a pamphlet, a movement now requires a comedian, a wink, and a streaming license. Netflix just handed it a match.

Chelsea Handler fired back: “Shane, just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things. Just like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things, but your favorite slur works in both places.” The crowd went wild. It was sharp, personal, and landed exactly where she aimed it.

She also handed the single-best argument of the year to every campus activist, every BDS organizer, and every Instagram account with a watermelon emoji — delivered by a Jewish woman, on Netflix, to thunderous applause.

Handler did on Sunday night what Jewish students do on campuses every morning: They distance themselves from the word, accept the premise that “Zionist” requires an apology, and treat their own national liberation movement as something to be managed.

Zionism is the national liberation movement of the Jewish People, which aims to enable them to live freely and securely in their ancestral home. Hollywood calls itself “progressive,” committed to the self-determination of indigenous peoples, to every oppressed group’s right to return to their ancestral land, to every people’s movement, to every national claim.

Except this one.

Golda Meir, Israel’s prime minister from 1969 to 1974, didn’t run from the word. It wouldn’t have occurred to her. She was a Zionist the way she was a woman — not a position she’d adopted, but something she simply was. She came from nothing in Milwaukee, built everything in Jerusalem, led a nation through a war that nearly destroyed it, and never once apologized for any of it. Her knees didn’t tremble at the word. She wouldn’t have understood what there was to distance herself from.

Picture Golda sitting across from any leader who told her Israel had no right to exist and responding the way Chelsea Handler responded on Sunday night: “Just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things.” The thought doesn’t complete itself. Golda didn’t negotiate what she was. She held the line because the line was correct and she knew it.

Handler came from nothing and built herself into something formidable. She fired back at Gillis in front of that crowd, but she fired back by negotiating. She accepted the premise that “Zionist” was a label requiring an apology. She sat down at his table instead of flipping it. She gave everyone who cheered the coffins on that Gaza stage exactly what they needed.

Golda Meir was cut from a different cloth.

There was a family on Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel — a young mother named Shiri, her husband Yarden, and their two boys. Ariel was four. He had long red hair and loved Batman. His baby brother Kfir was nine months old. Nine months. There’s a photograph of him that went around the world — a toothless smile, a pink elephant toy, eyes looking directly into the camera.

Hamas took all of them on October 7th.

They took the boys to the tunnels. And somewhere in the darkness underground, in November 2023, they murdered both of them — not with weapons, but with their bare hands. That’s what the forensic examination found.

Then, in February 2025, Hamas paraded four coffins on a stage in Gaza — masked gunmen with a banner behind them showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with vampiric teeth and blood running down his face. They had agreed to return Shiri in one of those coffins. When Israel opened it, they found the body of an anonymous Gazan woman instead, not Shiri. Hamas called it a “mix-up.”

Yarden came home from captivity that same month. He had been held separately, starved. He came home to the graves of his wife and children.

I don’t know how you process that. I’m not sure you do.

Millions of Jews watched Sunday night’s roast of Kevin Hart carrying all of this with them. They heard the laugh.

Vasily Grossman, the Soviet-Jewish writer who was among the first journalists to document the Nazi death camps, wrote that antisemitism is “a mirror for the failings of individuals, social structures and state systems. Tell me what you accuse the Jews of, and I’ll tell you what you’re guilty of.”

The people calling Zionists child-killers, marching through London and Paris with that word on their lips, had nothing to say when Hamas murdered a nine-month-old boy with bare hands and placed a stranger’s body in his mother’s coffin. The mirror doesn’t lie.

Not with a manifesto, but with a wink, with a crowd that laughs because the groundwork was already laid. “Zionist” becomes an acceptable punchline, the punchline becomes an acceptable slur, the slur becomes the acceptable thing to scream at a Jewish student crossing campus, and nobody remembers where it started because it started so casually, on a Sunday night, in a room full of people having a good time.

Jews aren’t punchlines. We never were. The word “Zionist” isn’t edgy content. It’s the national liberation movement of a people who have been expelled from virtually every country they’ve ever lived in. Using it as a setup for dead-kids jokes, on the world’s biggest entertainment platform, in a year when antisemitic incidents in America were five times higher than a decade ago, isn’t comedy. It’s accelerant.

Shane Gillis should know better. Chelsea Handler, of all people, should own the word rather than run from it. And Netflix should understand that what it streams doesn’t stay on a screen. It never does.