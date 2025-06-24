Future of Jewish

Thank you for expressing your point of view so clearly and eloquently. Your point is well taken that food has historically been used as a weapon of war going back millennia. It was used as a weapon of war during the Roman war against the Jews of Jerusalem 2000 years ago and in the Arab war against the Jews of Jerusalem in 1947-1948. What the Israelis are doing in Gaza is no worse and in many cases better than what the rest of the world has done and continues to do. And that’s the problem.

As a religious Jew I believe we are held to a higher standard, not by the world but by God. The Torah tells us we are supposed to be an Am Kadosh (a separate/better nation) and and Or L’amim (a light to the nations). We should be setting the example of how to treat civilians in a time of war not saying “they do it to”. Being an Am Kadosh does not stop when times get tough. In fact it’s imperative that we are an Am Kadosh when faced with a moral dilemma like this.

For the feeding of enemy civilians to become the Biden doctrine has it backwards. It should have been the Jewish doctrine. The Israeli government had the opportunity to sanctify God’s name and failed.

