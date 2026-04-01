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Future of Jewish

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Jill Grunewald's avatar
Jill Grunewald
4d

I admire your writing, thank you and a zizzen pesach to you and yours!! My daughter made Aliyah 15 years ago, is married to an amazing Israeli and raising three of my grandchildren there. We visit annually and stay at least a month. It is my favorite place on earth!!! Am Yisrael Chai! ✡️💙🤍🇮🇱💞

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Ardath N Blauvelt's avatar
Ardath N Blauvelt
4d

"Not a reaction to crisis, but a proactive rethinking of what it means to be a people that has always lived between worlds." No, no, no. Not fair. That's capitulation to rejection, accepting that there's no home and worse, that there never will be. Take hope and determination from Jews and replace it with submission and acceptance? Were the Chosen selected because they were weak? It is their resilience, certitude and determination that called them as chosen to carry God's unwavering message of spiritual survival. Next year in Jerusalem, indeed. Meet you there.

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