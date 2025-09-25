Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Elaine
2h

I wish Ezra Klein was a zionist, but he seems to have replaced any connection to Judaism with the new leftist over intellectualized limousine liberal cult that has the NYTs as it's sacred text.

Freedom Lover
1h

Klein is no longer a Zionist if he ever was. He is parroting the Arab narrative that Israel was born of European Holocaust guilt which is how they negate the Jewish connection to the land. It is a gross lie and you know who the first American Democrat I heard say it publicly was? Barak Obama. That is when I knew he was going to be a serious enemy of Israel and the Jewish people. Obama's leftist trumpeting of the Palestinian's lie is now Democratic dogma.

