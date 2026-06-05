Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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David Mandel's avatar
David Mandel
2h

The title of this post was so inane I was compelled to read it. I don't know about y'all but I am really tired of preachy Jews telling me who's Jewish and who isn't. At least if you want to take on such a serious endeavour, do it with some intellectual rigour. I'll give just one example. We're given a list of social categories -- the French, Italians, Chinese etc. -- and these are supposed to be thought experiments that make the case for the 'not all Jews are Jewish' thesis. We're asked to consider whether an Italian who is ignorant of Roman culture is really Italian. The answer is YES. This person would be a culturally ignorant Italian, not a non-Italian. The examples all work against the thesis. I think those Jews who are excluded from Jewishness by Hoffman's thesis can rest easy on this Shabbat.

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2 replies by Joshua Hoffman and others
David S.'s avatar
David S.
3h

Well, aren't you the last word on Judaism.

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