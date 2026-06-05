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One of the great confusions of modern Jewish life is the belief that Judaism is something we are free to redesign according to our personal preferences.

We have reached a point where many people believe that being Jewish means little more than having Jewish parents or grandparents, eating some type of Jewish food, celebrating a Jewish holiday here or there, and maybe speaking a few Hebrew words.

Judaism, however, has never worked like that.

For thousands of years, being Jewish meant belonging to a people, a civilization, a covenant, a history, and a set of obligations larger than oneself. It meant inheriting something and then carrying it forward.

Today, many people expect the opposite. They expect Judaism to adapt itself to them. They expect Jewish identity to affirm their politics, their worldview, their moral intuitions, and their personal lifestyle choices. If Judaism disagrees, then Judaism is expected to change.

But being Jewish requires subscribing to Judaism. Judaism does not subscribe to any one of us. That may sound obvious, yet some of modern Jewish life operates according to the opposite assumption.

A Christian who rejects Christianity’s core beliefs is not practicing Christianity. A Muslim who rejects Islam’s foundational claims is not practicing Islam. No one would expect an ancient civilization to reinvent itself every time an individual disagreed with it. But many people insist they can reject Judaism’s most fundamental principles while continuing to claim the full authority of Jewish identity.

At some point, the contradiction becomes impossible to ignore.

The problem begins with the way many people understand identity itself. Modern people increasingly treat Jewishness as a personality trait — something like being artistic, athletic, introverted, progressive, conservative, or Canadian.

But Judaism has never understood itself that way. Judaism is not a personality trait. It is a covenant. A covenant imposes obligations. It demands loyalty. It requires sacrifice. It expects continuity. A personality trait demands nothing.

This distinction matters — because once Jewish identity becomes detached from Jewish obligations, it eventually becomes little more than ancestry, little more than a family story, little more than a cultural aesthetic, and little more than a vague historical curiosity. In other words, it merely becomes something inherited, but no longer lived.

Nobody inherits a company and immediately claims the right to rewrite its founding principles. Nobody joins a country and insists its history began the day they arrived. Nobody enters a family and demands the family adapt itself entirely to their preferences.

Yet some modern Jews believe they can inherit 3,000 years of Jewish civilization and then redefine it according to contemporary tastes. The assumption behind this mindset is simple: The individual is sovereign, and tradition exists only to the extent that it validates the individual.

But Judaism has always taught the opposite. The self is not the highest authority. The covenant is. This does not mean Jews are forbidden from questioning — quite the opposite. Judaism has one of the world’s oldest traditions of disagreement. Abraham questioned. Moses questioned. The prophets questioned. The rabbis questioned. The Talmud is practically an encyclopedia of arguments.

But there is a profound difference between wrestling with a tradition and rejecting it. Wrestling assumes the tradition has authority. Rejection assumes the self has authority. The first is Judaism. The second is individualism wearing a Jewish costume.

Let’s take the concept of Israel, for example. The Land of Israel is not a modern political invention. It is not a colonial project. It is not an optional feature of Jewish civilization. Israel is the indigenous homeland of the Jewish People. It is the setting for the overwhelming majority of the Hebrew Bible. It is where Jewish kings ruled, prophets preached, the Temples stood, and Jewish civilization was born.

The Jewish connection to Israel is not a matter of contemporary politics. It is one of the most fundamental facts of Jewish history.

More than that, Israel is not just the Jewish homeland. If you are a Jew, it is your homeland — not in an abstract or symbolic sense, but in a deeply personal one. The IDF is your army, not just the Israeli army. The hills, valleys, cities, and stones of that land are woven into your people’s story and, therefore, into your own. Your ancestors prayed facing it. Your holidays revolve around it. Your language was born there. Your history unfolded there.

Whether you live in Tel Aviv, Toronto, Los Angeles, Paris, or Melbourne, Israel is not someone else’s inheritance. It is yours. A Jew may choose not to live in Israel, just as a person may choose to live far from their ancestral home, but that does not make it any less their homeland.

Similarly, a Jew may criticize Israeli policies. Jews have done that since the modern state’s founding in 1948. A person may disagree with particular Israeli governments. Israelis themselves do it incessantly.

But if someone believes that Jewish sovereignty in the Jewish homeland is inherently illegitimate, or that Israel’s right to exist depends on the approval of others, they are rejecting something central to Jewish peoplehood itself.

Likewise, if someone’s support for Israel exists only when their preferred political party is in power, then what they support is not Israel. What they support is a temporary political arrangement.

The Jewish claim to Israel did not begin with one prime minister, one coalition government, or one election result. It began thousands of years before any of them were born.

The same principle applies to Jewish civilization more broadly. Imagine claiming to love French civilization while showing complete indifference toward the French language. Imagine claiming to care deeply about China while dismissing Chinese history. Imagine claiming to cherish Italy while refusing to learn anything about Roman civilization, Italian culture, or the Italian people.

The claim would seem hollow, yet some Jews proudly proclaim their Jewish identity while showing little interest in Jewish history, Jewish learning, Hebrew, Jewish civilization, Jewish continuity, or the Jewish future.

Hebrew carried Jewish civilization across millennia. Jewish texts preserved Jewish memory. Jewish rituals preserved Jewish identity. Jewish communities preserved Jewish continuity. To be disconnected from all of these things while simultaneously claiming deep Jewish identity is, at minimum, a contradiction worth examining.

Being Jewish does not mean selectively embracing the parts of Judaism that feel comfortable while discarding everything that demands sacrifice, loyalty, responsibility, or continuity. Judaism is not a consumer product. It is not a buffet. It is not a lifestyle accessory. It is a civilization that has survived because generation after generation accepted that they were custodians of something greater than themselves.

Every civilization eventually faces the same question: Will the next generation inherit what came before them? Or will they inherit only fragments?

The greatest threat to Jewish continuity has never been disagreement. The Jewish People have disagreed about almost everything. The greatest threat has been the gradual replacement of obligations with preferences. Once identity becomes entirely self-defined, it eventually dissolves. Once every boundary becomes negotiable, eventually nothing remains.

Every generation faces a choice: We can inherit Judaism as it is and wrestle honestly with it, or we can remake it in our own image. The first path produces continuity. The second produces assimilation wrapped in Jewish vocabulary.

A person may be born Jewish. A person may have Jewish ancestry. A person may have Jewish memories and Jewish relatives. But Jewish identity is more than an accident of birth. It requires allegiance to the Jewish story, the Jewish People, and the Jewish future.

The central question of Jewish life is not whether Judaism makes us comfortable. The question is whether we see ourselves as heirs or consumers. Consumers take what they like and leave the rest. Heirs understand they have received something precious and accept responsibility for carrying it forward.

For more than 3,000 years, Judaism survived because Jews understood themselves as heirs. The moment we begin seeing ourselves merely as consumers of Jewish identity, we stop preserving Judaism and start replacing it. Eventually, there is nothing left to inherit.

And when there is nothing left to inherit, there is very little left that can meaningfully be called Jewish at all.