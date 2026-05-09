Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
5h

Thank you for that wise perspective. There are the parcels that are so public, vulnerable, instructive. I think about the other five murdered with Hersh. Families grieving privately. How they are doing.? The hundreds of others killed on October 7th. The ongoing blood libel of K’lal Yisrael. The daily (less so now) of the young soldiers pictures, all with the beautiful Jewish names reminding us we’re family. The Resolve. Resilience. It’s personal. It’s who we are.

Reply
Share
noah g.'s avatar
noah g.
2h

this post was a touching reminder about how interconnected we are. I weep for the families who lost loved ones, but at the same time I feel galvanized by the fact that collectively Jews are stronger when we band together when the world does its worst. I love you all my brothers and sisters!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture