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GhostofLenin's avatar
GhostofLenin
9hEdited

I will force myself to read this . And look further . I will not look away . I read Primo Levi’s ‘ If This Be A Man ‘ decades ago and I swore to never be a moral coward even if I’m surrounded by them , and worse .

I had the huge honour to march with ‘ Cable Street Jews ‘ on Sunday . THIS Irishman knows the history , knows the truth 🟦

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
8h

The sight of jewish coeds wearing their keffiyehs is worth more than 1200 words. How many of their parents applaud their commitment to "human rights"?

Saw a documentary about Eden one of the many hostages murdered by the savages. Wonder how many of those wearing their symbols of hate and violence have ever said HER NAME. Or seen the photo of what she looked like before their heroes shot her znd 5 others in the head ( one of whom was Hersh)

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