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Leslie Golding Mastroianni's avatar
Leslie Golding Mastroianni
9h

Joshua Hoffman, what a Yiddische Kopf you have! I have been walking around in a sea of half-baked “truths”. fear, anxiety, reading garbage on line, in a fog. I especially like your use of the word “patience.” Who has patience now when “information” travels at the speed of light? Yet you are absolutely right. If I embarrassed you I apologize; if I am a goofy, over-emotional 76 year old lady who cries for her people, yet feels the warmth of the sun of truth on her face…

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
10h

The Islamic regime is motivated by theology not geopolitics. It will not surrender, it will not abandon its religious war on Israel and the West, it believes in ultimate victory “even if it takes a thousand years.” For this reason, Islamic regime must be toppled and uprooted. If they survive - even with a crippled military - the mullahs will claim victory. They will have survived a U.S. and Israeli onslaught, which, for them, is a win. The crackdown on the Iranian people will be brutal and, with the help of Chinese, the regime will rebuild. Israel has the resolve to do this, but does the U.S.?

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