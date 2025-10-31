Future of Jewish

Dan
I listened to The Israel Philharmonic play just five days ago, live in Germany! Mahler and Elgar….The Moment of Significance was incalculably Great and is a story which will one day be told. Thus, The Culture of Beauty and Music burns as brightly in Israel, and in Europe, the Americas, and Russia and Asia, and across Africa and the World in fact, as this ever did! Have faith. Civilisation is strong. The Future is as bright as ever. All proven. By the way, the celebration of Beauty is Universal in all races, cultures and classes, and is certainly not limited to High culture.

Clever Pseudonym
The difference between then and now is that THEN people were individuals with a shared reality (however disputed) who had all for the most part experienced privation, served in the military, and understood the need to cherish civilization, because of how precarious it is and how much blood was shed to create and uphold it; but NOW people are just deracinated individuals who are slaves to the hivemind and its power to bestow likes and followers while making sure to stay wary of its ability to destroy—if you're an author or actor one wrong word can create an angry mob demanding the destruction of your career, if you in any way contradict mob wisdom you can expect to be hounded at home and at work (same for your family), and things like beauty, talent, wisdom are considered unacceptable affronts to egalitarianism, which means you gain more status by destroying the life of someone who's mastered a craft or instrument for a stray thoughtcrime as opposed to being the one who's devoted thousands of hours to building that skill (who can be discarded in favor of a computer).

In the 21st century, humans and their cultures have been replaced by the MOB and its needs and moods, as managed by our reigning algorithms, and the mob always hates Jews (too smart, too different, too stubbornly singular), and the mob is always wrong but never in doubt. The mob is like a hurricane heading toward each of us (esp if you refuse to cower and join) and we all need a safety plan. You can run or hide or buckle down, but be prepared. It's easy to destroy a civilization and its habits, but almost impossible to recreate one from its ruins.

