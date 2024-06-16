Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
shoshanna's avatar
shoshanna
Jun 16, 2024Edited

Well written letter and unfortunately very true. Todah Rabah.

The world it seems still hasn't learned what is right and what is wrong...

My late parents were a Shoah survivor/and a Nazi refugee - due to my aliyah to Israel 53 years ago they also purchased an apartment in Israel they were happy to have sabarim grandchidren - I have seen and lived the gamut of terrorism against Israelis (and Jews) and wars, my first war was the Yom Kippur War in October 1973, I was pregnant with my oldest son in Bat Yam, when the siren went off at 2 PM. The night before October 7, 2023, I lit a yizkor candle for the soldiers and family members who died in October 1973.

All we Israelis want is peace, we gave up the entire sinai for peace with Egypt, we left Gaza in 2005 and pulled out Israelis by force to comply - we hired Gazans in Israel for work (permits granted) in agriculture and construction, 43,000 Gazans crossed into Israel daily per month. Their salaries in Israel were much higher then Gaza, it enabled them to properly house and feed their families. In addition so many Israelis who lived in the Gaza Envelope worked and volunteered with Gazans assisting them and shutteling them to Israeli hospitals - since 2001 the rockets aimed at Israel from Gaza have not ceased...

Egypt? Here we are 42 years later uncovering underground tunnels from Raffa into Egypt... imagine that!

We will prevail, despite the backlash from the so called western progressive countries - who sit in their lazy boys in their countries with large landmass and criticize Israel, using Jews as pawns for their diaspora politics - their cries of apartheid and genocide is all Judenhaas (Jew hatred) propaganda .

Is any of this new? No.

As I often point out there are numerous countries that have a state Church (Christian) and numerous countries with Islam as their state religion - we have one small state which is a Jewish State, our minorities which include Christians, Muslims, Bahais and others... are Israeli citizens with full rights. This weekend one IDF Capt. Wassem Mahmoud ( rest in peace) was killed in a blast in Gaza, with his fellow IDF brothers in arms, Jewish Israeli soldiers. z"l

We will prevail and we will win this war at a great cost yet again. Am Yisrael Chai.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
George Artz's avatar
George Artz
Jun 16, 2024

It's a great letter. It saddened me immensely to read it. It reminded me of stories I read about Germans who worked for Jewish businesses in the late 1930s and how they, too, turned against all their Jewish colleagues and neighbours. This time, though, we have Israel, and Israel will prevail against this madness. Am Israel chai.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
108 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture