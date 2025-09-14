Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GARY B KATZ's avatar
GARY B KATZ
2h

I watched the documentary "Nazi Jihad." It points out that today's jihadist terror cells are modeled after Nazi tactics from WWII. Nazis who escaped justice after the war taught such terror techniques to the Arab countries which took them in, and it spread from there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
2h

We monitors here in London have watched and verified the Re-formation of The Nazi Party in 2013 by Nazi Elements in MI6, with subsequent Alliance rekindled between these virulently Antisemitic Nazi supporters in MI6 and Hamas representatives, in 2014. You have our Reports.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture