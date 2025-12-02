Future of Jewish

Thanks for engaging so thoughtfully — especially as a self-described staunch Zionist. Let me clarify what I am and am not arguing.

My article does not deny that there are Arabic-speaking people who today sincerely understand themselves as “Palestinians,” nor does it deny that Arabs have lived in this land for many centuries. What I challenge is the retroactive claim that there has always been a distinct, ancient nation-state called “Palestine” belonging to an age-old “Palestinian” people, analogous to the continuous peoplehood and indigeneity of the Jewish nation.

On the newspaper you mention: I assume you mean Filastin / Falastin, the Arabic newspaper founded in Jaffa in 1911 by Issa and Yousef al-Issa. It’s an important source — and it actually supports my point. A newspaper founded in 1911 that begins addressing its audience as “Palestinians” is evidence of a modern, early-20th-century political identity taking shape under late Ottoman and Mandate conditions, not evidence of an ancient national continuity stretching back millennia.

Notice as well that, only a couple of decades later, Zionist Jews founded The Palestine Post in Jerusalem (1932) as an explicitly Jewish, pro-Zionist paper. So simply pointing to the word “Palestine” (or “Filastin”) in a newspaper title does not settle the question of which community it belongs to, or what kind of national identity existed centuries before.

The core of my argument is:

“Palestinian” identity, as a distinct national project, is historically recent and politically constructed, like many other national identities that crystallized in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The terminology built around it — especially phrases like “Occupied ‘Palestinian’ Territories” — has been deliberately weaponized in international forums to recast Jews as late-arriving colonial intruders and to erase Jewish indigeneity, rather than simply to describe a neutral geography.

Using quotation marks around “Palestinian” is my way of signaling that this is a contested, historically contingent label, not a timeless fact of nature — not a way of denying anyone’s humanity or lived experience today.

You say you don’t feel the need to “diminish the history or legitimacy of Arab Palestine” in order to affirm Jewish rights. I agree that we don’t need to erase Arab presence or suffering to affirm the Jewish people’s right to a homeland in Israel. But we also shouldn’t accept a revisionist narrative in which an eternal “Arab Palestine” is imagined into antiquity and Israel is portrayed as a recent, illegitimate colonial imposition. That inversion of chronology is exactly what my piece is pushing back against.

So I’m not trying to make Arabs here into non-people. I’m insisting that we be honest about when “Palestinian” identity emerged, how the term has been used politically, and how language has been weaponized to delegitimize the one people whose connection to this land really is ancient and continuous: the Jewish people.

I’ve been putting everything “ Palestine” related in quotes since they got on my nerves. And adding that Palestine ceased to exist in 1947. Since then, there is Israel and Arab states, to whom the lion’s share of what was Palestine - a fake term since the Romans invented it -was allocated. Recently, “ Palestinianism” has been added to the fraudulent repertoire. I think it is the greatest hoax in many centuries. Can’t even think of a similar monstrous fake entity created for a nefarious purpose, deranging the world and causing so much turmoil and world savage Jew-hatred, dormant only for a few decades.

