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Future of Jewish

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
20m

Who is the they in the title of your essay? Your essay shows that much of the population which today gives itself the title Palestinian has origins rooted in many provinces of the Ottoman empire, enhanced by the development of British Mandate Palestine due especially to the entrepreneurship of Jews and the yishuv that developed under that Mandate. The many examples certainly show that Palestinians are not the indigenous people they claim to be, predating the ancient Hebrews whom they wipe out of history. Perhaps they are the "they" your title refers to.

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Michael Eriksson's avatar
Michael Eriksson
23m

So Palestine was just like most other countries in the world toward the end of the Ottoman Empire. Bravo! None of which justifies the British violating their duties under the British mandate of it. They were supposed to deliver a state with self-determination not a homeland for an ethnic group which would spiral into a state within a state (which then wouldn't get recognised as a state). That's what matters even after you've muddied the waters a little.

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