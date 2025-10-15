Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ramos's avatar
Dana Ramos
2h

yes, exactly. And Qatar will have to stop funding the ideology, too. I believe they will but it will take more exposure of Qatar's duplicity, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Davis's avatar
Karen Davis
2h

I don’t see it as Trump’s “moral clarity” as much as his opportunistic imperative to remake Gaza into Trump East with his coterie of other opportunists— Witkoff and Kushner. He has no sense of morality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture