Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
35m

Vanessa, your in-depth analysis is hugely worrying.

Most humans follow like sheep, fail to do their own thinking and enjoy the ability to hate.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1h

Antisemitism is just like any virus; you can never eradicate it, the best one can hope for that it goes dormant for as long as your lifetime. We all know that hope is never final.

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