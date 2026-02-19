Future of Jewish

Danny Rosenstein
23m

While civil rights litigation may be a tool, its uses are limited. First, civil litigation is expensive and protracted, and, as we have seen with recent suits against universities, often results in a settlement that promises “change” or “reform” that rarely come to pass, because the institution is rotten with antisemitism. Second, criminal litigation is dependent on the government’s willingness to prosecute. While the current administration has appointed US Attorneys who are willing to prosecute antisemitic organizations and individuals, would a President Harris or President Newsom or President AOC prosecute antisemitism flowing from the left or Islamists? Unlikely. Governments come and go, and, if history has taught Jews anything, it’s that governments are not reliable allies.

Leslie Golding Mastroianni
36m

Again, superb writing , first rate thinking. Mazel Tov on your ability to clarify these, for Jews, sometimes overwhelmingly complex, intertwined issues. But we are a complex people. As a writer myself, I compliment you on your use of brilliant quotations and your reliance on the Hagadah as a book of examples for us to contemplate.

