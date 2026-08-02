Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
5h

Brilliant. This is why I say we are all Israelis now, whether we like it or not.

Reply
Share
EJV's avatar
EJV
4h

There is no ‘Palestine’ to begin with. They are Arabs. And the cult of Palestinianism which is the mind virus of the 21st century infecting the West was created by the KGB and Arafat in 1964. This con exists to erase and destroy the Jewish people and our connection to our ancient homeland. By continuing to engage in this nonsense instead of fighting it gives a fake and illegitimate people legitimacy.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture