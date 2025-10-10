Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
4h

Much of the Jew-hatred in Europe these days is coming from England which will soon, in my estimation, because just another part of the world-wide Caliphate because the Brits have lost their way and the people, aside from a few protests, are being led willingly down the path to Islamic Hell by their government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Miriamnae's avatar
Miriamnae
4h

Thank you for this excellent exposure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture