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Future of Jewish

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The Flying Dutchman's avatar
The Flying Dutchman
3hEdited

Thank you and your observation is spot on. The bottom line, to me, is for the most part (Islamic regime’s) jealousy..

Freeing to oppressed Iranians of their oppressors was a very much needed action. Sadly the Liberal left around the globe have been sleeping at the wheel while being indoctrinated and showered in financial aid since 1978. Their ideology calls not only the destruction of Israel, but that of the so-called ‘infidels’ all over the West, where their own tolerance became the rope around their necks.

During the past 50 years their ideology grew like a cancer.

I fully stand behind Israel and the US’s determination to destroy this evil, un-western rhetoric for which we now pay the price through their anti-semitic and individual attacks.

Time to wake up..

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j p m's avatar
j p m
3hEdited

Progressive Jews just might be a major part of the problem. They range from being disinterested, or silent nebbishes to actively supporting the progressive Jew haters...meanwhile,

Progressive Moslem agenda; ISLAM.

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