Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
4h

For many their Leftism Trumps their Judaism.

Reply
Share
David's avatar
David
4h

I am leaving my Reform temple and joining a Conservative temple in large part because of the leftist politics at the Reform temple. I know Conservative temples, at least in my area of the country may not be great politically either, but I am sure it will be less objectionable than the Reform temple.

Reply
Share
6 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture