Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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paul yudt's avatar
paul yudt
1h

Wow. Very very scary and a massive warning to every sane person

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edward green's avatar
edward green
1h

America became great based on the Puritanical idea that hard work and success were signs of virtue. Today success has become a sign of evil doing. That transformation leads to economic and social decay.

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