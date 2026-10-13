Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Irwin Weiss's avatar
Irwin Weiss
2h

Well written as usual. This column should be sent to the highest officials of Saudi Arabia. It is mind boggling that Saudi Arabia stands idly by ( in large part) while the capital’s airport is repeatedly attacked.

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BF Herst's avatar
BF Herst
3h

A clear and cogent analysis that reveals facts, realities, choices and their consequences. These are typically obscured by all the familiar, rote ideological posturing. This analysis provides genuine insight. Thank you.

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