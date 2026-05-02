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Future of Jewish

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
4h

Great post. 👏

I have no problem with anyone that criticises the State of Israel as long as it's supported with facts and merit.

https://honestreporting.com/how-criticize-israel-without-being-antisemitic/

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
3h

Thank you for this post. I always said that as a Diaspora Jew you have no skin in the game and I mean real skin. The only thing that should matter to the Diaspora is full financial support to Israel and it has to be chosen carefully and not to politically opposed causes.

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