Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesse Samuels's avatar
Jesse Samuels
1h

The comment writer JMCWorld must be a very unhappy person to find fault with such a beautifully written, heart-felt, insightful essay Andrea has written. As a retired family physician I share her feelings 100%. Thankfully though, I see far less antisemitism among my colleagues than I have noticed among social workers, who seem more prominently left-wing. How anyone could find Andrea's essay "weak" is beyond me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JMCWorld's avatar
JMCWorld
1hEdited

Is it too much for us to acknowledge President Trump’s fierce fight in favor of the Jews and Israel? Did you forget this powerful ally? Your article is incomplete and actually irrelevant without mentioning him in your “essay”. TDS, I’d say….You need to provide a wider view, and to point to the bulk of the Republican Party, who are sticking their necks out for US. (Don’t forget John Fetterman, a truly courageous Democrat.)

I’ve grown tired over the last 6 decades of leftists, either Jewish or otherwise, tainting our message, cloaked in liberal foolishness. Your essay was to the point, but weak and incomplete. We all need to stand up, and lock arms with those who are truly with us. And who is more passionately supportive to Israel than U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee? Please wake up!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture