Clever Pseudonym
Lately I've been starting to think that the liberal West's deep, mindless and reflexive hatred of Israel is downstream of the new sacred morality and sacred crusade of the post-Christian post-Civil Rights era, meaning more or less white guilt and white saviorism.

White guilt is the one shared trait of all Western liberals, esp those in positions of authority (or aspiring to them) in culture, media, and especially academia. If you don't believe in your bones in the moral urgency of "centering the marginalized" and the rectification of historical injustice, you will either be expelled from these circles or never want to endure them in the first place. All of DEI, for instance, is rooted in white guilt and saviorism, and criticizing POCs in these areas is simply bad etiquette that all good people know to avoid—they are sacred victims, meant to be worshipped not questioned.

So when the aspiring white savior in our age of performative moralism comes to global politics, what's the most bang for the buck? There is nothing here to be gained by denouncing Iran or Qatar or Sudan or any Muslims or black/brown people killing each other, because as there are no white people involved, the West gets quickly bored and confused and prefers to look away. Who are we to judge!? Different cultures have different ways of handling disputes etc.

But when we get to Israel, we find the perfect stage for the ambitious yet gullible and anxious Westerner to perform their virtue and run with the cool kids who imagine themselves on the Right Side of History™. On one side of this endless conflict is a rich, powerful country created by European exiles who have a very strong military and aren't afraid to use it; and on the other side are the poor brown and oppressed 4th-generation refugees who were "kicked off their land" and who just want Justice, Equality, a state, and Amazon Prime and Pornhub—just like the rest of us. And this inability to imagine people having different beliefs and desires (Western liberals imagine themselves residing at both the apex of civilization and of morality), leads to a second, much more dangerous, mistaken assumption: that the Jews of Israel must be terrible butchers, why else would the Palestinians raise their kids to be martyrs and aspire to blowing themselves up on buses and in restaurants!? As there can't possibly be anything deficient in the culture of the poor brown and marginalized (even thinking this is coded as "racist"), thus the only possible answer is Jewish evil. The Palestinians can't help themselves—the Jewish devil made them do it!

The West has taken the Jewish scapegoat out of storage and now hopes to use it to make itself and its rulers appear as compassionate saviors who just love the marginalized and all it takes is vilifying a bunch of Jews—again—which comes pretty easily to most people.

Hope this makes sense.

Dinah Bucholz
Wait, are you saying that the anger and activism of abolitionists regarding slavery is like the moral panic today against Israel/Jews? Please tell me I misread this, because I believe that slavery is evil and fighting a war to abolish it was moral and justified. This bears no resemblance to today’s agitation against the Jewish state.

