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Sam's avatar
Sam
1h

Beautiful writing, thin evidence and a pile of delusional crap.

This "reemergence of an ancient bond" involves, what, maybe less than a few hundred vocal Persians — and very quiet ones at that. I have yet to hear widespread, unambiguous Persian condemnation of Iran's proxy terror network targeting Jews across the world, or of the explosion of violent antisemitism globally. A handful of diaspora Iranians waving Israeli flags does not a movement make.

The historical parallels with Cyrus are real and meaningful — but history doesn't keep Jews safe. People do. And if the Jewish community is banking on Persian solidarity as a significant factor in our collective security, we are in serious trouble. I'll believe this is something real when I see it operating at real scale, with real voices, and real political courage — not just a compelling essay about what could be.

Will the next article try to convince us that Muslims broadly are horrified by antisemitic violence too. Let's apply the same scrutiny there. Look at every country with a large Muslim population and tell me honestly what you see — not what a few enlightened intellectuals in Western diaspora communities say, but what is actually happening on the streets, in the mosques, in the schools. Where is the outrage from Muslim leaders? Where are the Mullahs, the Imams, the heads of state standing up and unambiguously condemning violence against Jews simply because they are Jews?

The silence is not incidental. Silence at that scale, from that many leaders, across that many countries, is a statement in itself. It is clearly dangerous and must be met with a clearly unambiguous dangerous response from us Jews.

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Davey J's avatar
Davey J
2h

Tremendous writing. Thank you!

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