Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1h

Exactly right except I would add the end game of the Soviet indoctrination is ultimately the destruction of the West and its replacement with a Marxist framework. The Muslims are a useful ally in the Soviet created popular front because they are motivated, energetic and share the common enemy of Western liberal civilization. While the West has been sleeping entire institutions including academia have been entirely conquered by the Red Green alliance. It will be difficult to extricate ourselves from it even if we choose to. Entire generations have been indoctrinated.

Reply
Share
ECB's avatar
ECB
3h

Or, to put it another way, no Jews, no news.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture